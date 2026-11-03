/Latest News India and World LIVE: US attacks Iran's Qeshm Island, helicopters collide in Nepal and US midterms

In top stories today, multiple explosions were reported on Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. However, the cause of the reported blasts remains unclear. Iranian authorities have not yet released an official statement confirming what triggered the explosions. The reports emerged hours after US President Donald Trump hinted that a possible agreement with Tehran could be within reach, amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent a renewed conflict between the two countries.

In other big news of the day, Two helicopters collided during landing at the Pheriche helipad in the Mount Everest region of Nepal on Tuesday (Nov 3). A foreign passenger has died and at least one person was injured. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The cause of the crash is being investigated. Small helicopters are widely used in the Himalayan nation to transport tourists, climbers and supplies, as well as to carry out emergency evacuations. Two such small helicopters crashed into each other as both came into land on a snowy site in Solukhumbu district.

Moving on, A thick layer of toxic haze engulfed Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday (Nov 3) morning, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 451 at 8 am. The reading placed Delhi in the severe pollution category, raising concerns over worsening air quality.