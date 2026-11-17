Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Manila, the Philippines, for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. His engagements are expected to focus on strengthening India's ties with Southeast Asian nations, maritime cooperation, trade and regional security. On Monday, Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and witnessed a Filipino cultural performance based on the Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Fresh US intelligence suggests that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or deploying a chemical weapon in Washington, DC. However, US officials remain divided over whether Tehran has the capability or intention to carry out such an attack, according to seven US officials. People familiar with the intelligence described Iran's planning as an attempt to keep potential options open rather than evidence of an imminent attack.

Customers of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, US Bank and several other major financial institutions reported service disruptions on Monday, according to Downdetector.com. Other banks that experienced a rise in customer complaints about account access included Capital One, Truist and Wells Fargo. Users also reported difficulties with the digital payment platform Zelle, the outage tracking website reported.

A forensic expert has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein was killed and did not die by suicide, based on his analysis of the New York City medical examiner's file. Professor Michael Freeman told the BBC that after reviewing the file, which states there were no signs of a struggle, it appears that the sex offender was most likely strangled from behind. Epstein was found dead in prison on 10 August 2019 in New York.