Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Manila, the Philippines, for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. His engagements are expected to focus on strengthening India's ties with Southeast Asian nations, maritime cooperation, trade and regional security. On Monday, Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and witnessed a Filipino cultural performance based on the Ramayana.
Meanwhile, Fresh US intelligence suggests that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or deploying a chemical weapon in Washington, DC. However, US officials remain divided over whether Tehran has the capability or intention to carry out such an attack, according to seven US officials. People familiar with the intelligence described Iran's planning as an attempt to keep potential options open rather than evidence of an imminent attack.
Customers of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, US Bank and several other major financial institutions reported service disruptions on Monday, according to Downdetector.com. Other banks that experienced a rise in customer complaints about account access included Capital One, Truist and Wells Fargo. Users also reported difficulties with the digital payment platform Zelle, the outage tracking website reported.
A forensic expert has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein was killed and did not die by suicide, based on his analysis of the New York City medical examiner's file. Professor Michael Freeman told the BBC that after reviewing the file, which states there were no signs of a struggle, it appears that the sex offender was most likely strangled from behind. Epstein was found dead in prison on 10 August 2019 in New York.
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US Vice President JD Vance has said that President Donald Trump will not allow the conflict with Iran to escalate into a “forever war”, ruling out even a two-year American military commitment while defending the President’s decision to target Iran’s nuclear programme. Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview on Monday, Vance expressed confidence that Trump would bring the conflict to a successful conclusion. However, he did not provide a specific timeline for ending the US military involvement. “He is not going to let this become a forever war,” Vance stated. “We told the American people we would do no more forever wars.”
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to further tariff reductions to boost trade between the two countries, Carney’s office said on Tuesday following their meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit. According to an official statement, the leaders agreed on new measures, including additional tariff relief on approximately CAN$400 million worth of Canadian exports. The agreement also provides further tariff concessions on certain categories of Chinese steel and aluminum shipments.
Japan said it scrambled fighter jets after two suspected Russian aircraft allegedly violated its airspace near Okinoshima, off the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, in the early hours of Tuesday. The aircraft reportedly entered Japanese airspace shortly after 4 am local time. Tokyo has lodged a very stern protest with Moscow over the incident. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara condemned the alleged violation, calling it a serious breach of Japan’s sovereignty and a threat to its national security, and said such an act was completely unacceptable.
A major gas leak was reported at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place at the ONGC re-drilling site at Thadivari Meraka in Nagaram village, Mamidikuduru mandal, triggering panic among local residents.
US President Donald Trump’s journey to Asia took an unexpected turn on Monday (Nov 17) after Air Force One was forced to change its route. Instead of the scheduled refuelling stop at Anchorage on its way to the Philippines, the plane was diverted to Fairbanks before continuing the journey to Asia. Trump is expected to join Asian and other world leaders at the ASEAN Summit in Manila. The US president’s four-day visit also includes a trip to China, where he is expected to hold trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A forensic expert has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein was killed and did not die by suicide, based on his analysis of the New York City medical examiner's file. Professor Michael Freeman told the BBC that after reviewing the file, which states there were no signs of a struggle, it appears that the sex offender was most likely strangled from behind. Epstein was found dead in prison on 10 August 2019 in New York.
Customers of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, US Bank and several other major financial institutions reported service disruptions on Monday, according to Downdetector.com. Other banks that experienced a rise in customer complaints about account access included Capital One, Truist and Wells Fargo. Users also reported difficulties with the digital payment platform Zelle, the outage tracking website reported.
US President Donald Trump on Monday publicly acknowledged the internal division within his cabinet over China policy. Speaking from the South Lawn, Trump said that two of his cabinet secretaries held polarising views on how to deal with China. He said that none of them was wrong, and added that he was not looking to make moves that “insult” China. This comes amid the Nvidia scandal involving Singapore-based China-linked firm Megaspeed and the affair between former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who is allegedly a Chinese spy.
Fresh US intelligence suggests that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or deploying a chemical weapon in Washington, DC. However, US officials remain divided over whether Tehran has the capability or intention to carry out such an attack, according to seven US officials. People familiar with the intelligence described Iran's planning as an attempt to keep potential options open rather than evidence of an imminent attack.