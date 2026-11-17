A house collapsed in Delhi's Shahdara on Tuesday (November 17) morning, leaving at least two people critically injured, including a child. The injured were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site. According to ADO Deepak Hudda, the house, which had a ground and first floor, collapsed on Tuesday morning. Following the incident, fire brigade personnel and rescue teams rushed to the site and launched an operation to evacuate those trapped under the debris. Local residents also joined the efforts, assisting the rescue teams in the operation.

The incident comes a day after an under-construction building collapsed in Paharganj, leaving around eight workers injured. Last week, another building collapse in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar claimed seven lives. According to preliminary reports, workers were constructing the roof slab, commonly known as the lanter, on the second floor when part of the building collapsed. An initial inspection by officials revealed that the supporting columns were wet and the structure appeared to be tilting.

In September earlier this year, a six-storey building operating as a paying guest accommodation collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, killing five students and two others. The investigation later revealed that the old structure had been illegally extended to five floors without an approved building plan.