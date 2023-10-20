Israel-Hamas war: Lebanon's national carrier halves flights amid rising tensions

Lebanon's national carrier Middle East Airlines (MEA) said on Friday (Oct 20) that it was cutting over half of its flights as tensions along the border with Israel prompted more Western countries to warn against travel to Lebanon. MEA's Chairperson Mohammad El-Hout said that only eight of the airline's 22 aircraft would operate next week, with the rest of the fleet relocated to other airports.

In a televised interview from Beirut's airport, El-Hout said, "More than half of the company's flights will be cancelled."

The decision came after changes to the airline's insurance coverage following the unprecedented attack launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7. Insurance companies began to worry two to three days after the Hamas attack, he added.

Several countries have advised their citizens to leave Lebanon or not to travel to the country amid fears of a war between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel. At least 22 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, including four civilians, sparking fears of a wider escalation.

Israel orders evacuation of Kiryat Shmona following Lebanon clashes

On Friday, the Israeli military announced plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, following days of clashes with Hezbollah militants along the border with Lebanon.

In a statement, the military said that Kiryat Shmona's mayor had been informed about the evacuation. "The plan will be managed by the local authority, the ministry of tourism and the ministry of defence," the statement said.

The military added that it was continuing to strike Hezbollah targets just across the border in Lebanon.

