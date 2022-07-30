Zelensky visits Black Sea port as Ukrainian prepares for grain exports

Published: Jul 30, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the G7 ambassadors to Ukraine gathered at the Chornomorsk port near Odessa in a show of unity following an agreement to allow the resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
