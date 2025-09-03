/Xi: 'Dialogue, not force, paves the way to lasting peace' | Iran meets China

President Xi Jinping met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the SCO Summit in Beijing, urging that dialogue, not force, is the only path to lasting peace. Xi emphasized the resilience of China–Iran relations and highlighted growing cooperation across trade, clean energy, investment, and cultural exchange. He reaffirmed China’s support for Iran’s peaceful nuclear rights, its commitment to global governance reforms, and its role as a mediator toward Middle East peace.