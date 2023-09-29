World's first food from plastic: Vanilla ice cream

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
An art installation in London called 'Guilty Flavours' is all about pushing boundaries and making us rethink our approach to plastic waste and food. In an unbelievable incident, a designer from London has developed the world's first food made from plastic waste- a vanilla ice cream.

