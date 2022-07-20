World Of Africa: Why are African youth ready to leave their native country?

Published: Jul 20, 2022, 04:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The 2022 African youth survey from South Africa’s Ichikowitz family foundation, finds that 44 percent of young Africans are likely to consider leaving their native country in the next three years. Kalden Ongmu reports.
