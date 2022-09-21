World of Africa| Nigeria polls 2023: Opposition coalition alleges 'fraud'

Nigerians are looking forward to the 2023 elections for many and varied reasons. However, other people are interested in the elections and their outcomes for several reasons. Globalisation and its ever-increasing tendency for inter-dependency of nations have brought to the fore the interests of global economic and power players in the Nigerian elections. Nigeria is at a crossroads and in a volatile state with heightened insecurity, insurgency, terrorist incursions, secessionist agitations and a melting economic situation. So will the much anticipated polls "Bend the curve?" here's a report from Abuja