World Business Watch: Hyundai to suspend production in South Korea due to chip shortage

Mar 30, 2021, 12.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hyundai of South Korea plans to temporarily suspend production at Ulsan No.1 plant due to chip shortage between April 5 and April 13. The affected Ulsan factory produces 311,000 vehicles annually including the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5.
