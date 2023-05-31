World at War: Alleged drug trafficker targeted at a racing event in Mexico

At least 10 people were killed in a shootout in Northern Mexico near the U.S. border on 20th of May. The attack by heavily armed gunmen happened at a race between amateur rally drivers in the city of Ensenada. Alonso Arambula Pina, an alleged drug trafficker, is believed to be the intended target of the armed attack. The state of Baja California in Mexico, which has been hit hard by drug violence, announced the formation of a "special investigation group" to identify the killers and determine the motive behind the killings. Mohammed Saleh explores tang violence in Baja California.