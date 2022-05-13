WION Sports: In conversation with Justin Gatlin, the man who redefined sprinting

2004 Olympic 100m Gold Medalist Justin Gatlin remains a polarising figure in Athletics despite having a Hall of Fame career. Gatlin famously beat Usain Bolt in the final race of the Jamaican's career and continued to produce age-defying performances before retiring earlier this year. Gatlin could not shake off a chequered doping past despite ending his career with five Olympic medals and ten World Championship medals. Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo caught up with Gatlin to look back on his career, his rivalry with Bolt, and his expectations from a new generation of athletes.