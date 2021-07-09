WION Pitstop: 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 review

Jul 09, 2021, 10:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Mercedes-Benz has launched the new GLA crossover in India with a price tag of INR 43.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Here, it is going to rival the likes of the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and the Volvo XC40.
