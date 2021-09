The second-generation Honda Amaze made its India debut in 2018, and now it has received its first facelift with minor cosmetics as well as some feature updates. The engine and gearbox options, however, remain unchanged. The sub-compact sedan continues to offer 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5 diesel options. So, here we are to tell you about all the upgrades and if they are going to make any change in the experience driving the Amaze.