WION Ground Report: Kabul airport wears deserted look after US military complete withdrawal

Aug 31, 2021, 04:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On the first day of the Taliban taking over the Kabul airport after the complete departure of the US military troops, the airport wears a deserted look. WION's Anas Mallick gets you the first look from inside the airport.
