WION Fineprint: Japan teen stabs two people, says she wanted 'death penalty'

Published: Aug 23, 2022, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A random knife attack in Japan has triggered a debate about the country's troubled youth as a teen says she stabbed two people because she "wanted to get death penalty". Molly Gambhir tells you more.
