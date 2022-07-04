WION Exclusive: Himachal CM is Chief Guest at Dalai Lama's birthday celebrations says Penpa Tsering

Penpa Tsering, the President of the Tibetan government in exile based out of Dharamshala has said that the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur will be the chief guest at the birthday of his holiness Dalai Lama next week, that is 6th July. The development shows growing engagement by siting functionaries of the Indian govt. Remember last time Indian PM Modi had spoken to Dalai Lama and sent his congratulations. Speaking to our Diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Penpa Tsering who is the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration said, "Dalai Lama is well regarded by the international community and you remember PM Modi wishing him on his birthday last year. So, this year, we have the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh as our chief guest for his holiness's birthday".