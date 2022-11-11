WION Dispatch | Moody's: Global economy on the verge of a downturn

Published: Nov 11, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Like many other Nations, India also has suffered a hit to its economy thanks to high inflation and rising interest rates, Global ratings agency Moody's investor service has now lowered the 2022 gross domestic product.
