WION Dispatch: IMF: 'Slowdown in India is a drag on world economy'

Jan 21, 2020, 07.36 PM(IST)
The International Monetary Fund has slashed its estimate on India’s 2019 economic growth to 5.8% from the 6.1% expansion it projected in October, citing a sharper-than-expected slowdown in local demand and stress in the non-bank financial sector.