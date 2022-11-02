WION Dispatch: Former Pak PM Imran Khan draws parallels with Bangladesh's Mujibur Rahman in rally

Published: Nov 02, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former Pakistan Prime Minister is trying his best to make his Azadi March successful and in the latest the PTI Chief compared his struggle of freedom to Bangladesh's founder father Mujibur Rahman.
