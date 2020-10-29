WION Dispatch: Ex-IAF chief: India was prepared to get back Wg Cdr Abhinandan at any cost

Oct 29, 2020, 08.15 PM(IST)
Former India Air Force, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said that India was prepared to get back Wing commander Abhinandan at any cost. Wg Cdr Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan during a dogfight & was released on March 1, 2019.
