The leaders of China, Japan and South Korea will be holding a trilateral summit in China this week amid feuds over trade, military manoeuvring and historical animosities. Most striking has been a complex dispute between Seoul and Tokyo, while Beijing has recently sought to tone down its disagreements with its two neighbours. Ahead of the trilateral summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping met the South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Beijing. #TrilateralSummit #China #SouthKorea #NorthKorea #Japan