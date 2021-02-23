WION Dispatch: Ali Khamenei says Iran may enrich Uranium up to 60%

Feb 23, 2021, 08.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Supreme leader Ali Khamenei has said that Iran might enrich Uranium up to 60% purity if the country needed to do so, adding that Iran will never yield to American pressure over its nuclear program.
