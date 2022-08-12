WION Climate Tracker| UK: Source of Thames river dries up; England faces drought like conditions

Published: Aug 12, 2022, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The United Kingdom is in the grip of a historic heat wave. July 2022 is now officially the driest summer on record since the mid 1930s. The sweltering conditions have left source of Thames river dried up.
