WION Climate Tracker | Study says earth has 20 quadrillion ants

Published: Sep 21, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Research says that there are about 20 quadrillion ants on our planet. There are 2.5 million ants for every human. The staggering number could possibly be underestimating the entire population of ants.
Read in App