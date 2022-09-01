WION Climate Tracker | 'Monster monsoon' wreaks havoc in Pakistan; misery mounts for millions

Published: Sep 01, 2022, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan continues to battle flash floods caused due to incessant rainfall this monsoon season. The flash floods have caused massive destruction and as per reports one third of Pakistan is under water as of now.
