WION Climate Tracker | Math teacher from India's Kashmir builds solar car from scratch

Published: Jul 23, 2022, 01:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
13 years of hard work by Indian Professor Bilal Ahmed is finally paying off. He started making the first solar car in Kashmir valley in 2009. The prototype of the car is ready and India's biggest car companies have approached Bilal.
Read in App