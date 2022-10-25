WION Climate Tracker: Garden of plants and artworks in Morocco

Published: Oct 25, 2022
The Moroccan city of Marrakesh is home to a secret paradise, a garden of plants and artworks designed by an Austrian artist. The eight acre site is open to visitors who come to wander through the parts of this eccentric attraction.
