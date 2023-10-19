Wings Tour Bus will hit the auction block from November 16-18

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Rockstar Paul McCartney's fans can now relive his Glory Days of the 70s a restored double-decker bus used by him and his band wings for a 1972 European tour is headed for auction next month.

