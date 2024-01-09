videos
Why did North Korea's Kim Jong Un not celebrate his 40th birthday?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 09, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is believed to have turned 40 on Monday. But state media continued its decades of silence on his birthday. Watch this video to find out why.
