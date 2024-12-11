After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, the rebels appointed Mohammed al-Bashir as the caretaker prime minister of the transitional Syrian government till March 1, 2025. Mohammed al-Bashir is a politician and Syrian engineer who started his fifth tenure as the prime minister of the Syrian Salvation Government, which is affiliated with HTS, in January. As per media reports, Syria’s Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani met outgoing Syrian prime minister Mohammed al-Jalali and discussed the “transfer of power". Watch in for more details!