TRUMP INDIA VISIT
WION ground report: India-US likely to sign pacts on defence deals
In Pics: US President Donald Trump in India — Day 2
Live: We finalised defence deals worth $3 billion, says US President Trump after talks with PM Modi
Gravitas: Why Indians like Donald Trump
What will be the outcome of Modi-Trump meet, Trade, Defence and much more
Feb 25, 2020, 01.15 PM(IST)
US President's Donald Trump two-day India visit is not just about theatrics but India and US are also looking at signing pacts in areas of defence deals, intellectual property rights, nuclear power cooperation, homeland security etc. Watch report: