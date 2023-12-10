videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
What ails Russia: Weak Rouble, inflation & stagnant wage
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 10, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Vladimir Putin has been a towering figure in post-soviet Russia. He has been in power since late 1999, shaping Russia's economy in the 21st century.
trending now
Historic slump in Hong Kong’s $4.6 trillion stock market
Decoding India's rise as Apple's go-to consumer market
US Wants to buy up to 3 Mn barrels for strategic reserve
India: DRDO pauses missile testing off Odisha coast to save lives of Olive Ridley sea turtles
Europe's biggest economy faces major budget crisis
recommended videos
What ails Russia: Weak Rouble, inflation & stagnant wage
Manila accuses Beijing of shooting water canons at its boats
Egypt presidential polls 2023: Is President el-Sisi poised to win a third term?
US Antisemitism row: UPenn President Liz Magill resigns after Testimony backlash
Israel orders more evacuations in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire call
recommended videos
What ails Russia: Weak Rouble, inflation & stagnant wage
Manila accuses Beijing of shooting water canons at its boats
Egypt presidential polls 2023: Is President el-Sisi poised to win a third term?
US Antisemitism row: UPenn President Liz Magill resigns after Testimony backlash