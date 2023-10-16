West Asia crisis fuels oil price surge and market uncertainty

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
The ongoing crisis in West Asia sent shock waves through Global markets as well it is pushing oil prices to new heights and leaving investors on the edge. The evolving situation is complex with geopolitical in intricacies extending beyond the immediate parties involved JP Morgan notes that the conflict has disrupted US broker negotiations concerning Saudi-Israel relations.

