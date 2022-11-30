'We need to rethink our role on planet if corals cannot be saved'

Coral Reefs, also known as "the rain forests of the seas", represent the diverse underwater ecosystems. Scientists estimate that they support the existence about 25 per cent of all marine species. But worldwide, coral reefs themselves face existential threat due to rising ocean temperatures and climate change events. A UN-backed report released this week recommended that the Great Barrier Reef, world's largest coral reef system on Australian coast, must be added to the list of heritage sites that are "in danger".