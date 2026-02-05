LOGIN
Washington Post Layoff: Ishaan Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor's Son, Among 300 Fired

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 05, 2026, 13:06 IST | Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 13:06 IST
The Washington Post, one of the most influential and historical news organisations in the United States, has carried out sweeping layoffs. On Wednesday, the newspaper dismissed roughly one-third of its workforce in a drastic restructuring move that has eliminated entire departments, shuttered multiple foreign bureaus, and triggered backlash from everyone from journalists, media veterans and unions to political leaders and press freedom advocates.

