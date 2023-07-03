Wagner fighters and offices targeted in Syria as Putin moves to seize control of Wagner empire

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Mercenary Chief Evgeni Pregosian LED an armed Rebellion against the Russian military and walked free Russia's main domestic Security Agency the FSB dropped a criminal investigation into the Wagner Revolt with no charges against Frigosian or any other participants about a dozen Russian troops were killed in clashes during the aborted Mutiny and Putin vowed to punish Those Behind the Rebellion reports suggest Wagner is now battling a Russian clampdown.