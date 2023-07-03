Wagner fighters and offices targeted in Syria as Putin moves to seize control of Wagner empire
Mercenary Chief Evgeni Pregosian LED an armed Rebellion against the Russian military and walked free Russia's main domestic Security Agency the FSB dropped a criminal investigation into the Wagner Revolt with no charges against Frigosian or any other participants about a dozen Russian troops were killed in clashes during the aborted Mutiny and Putin vowed to punish Those Behind the Rebellion reports suggest Wagner is now battling a Russian clampdown.