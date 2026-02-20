/US vs Iran: Trump Considers Limited Military Strikes On Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Standoff | WION

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering limited military strikes on Iran as part of efforts to pressure Tehran into a nuclear deal, although he did not provide full details on timing or scope. The comments come amid stalled negotiations, a significant U.S. military buildup in the Middle East, and reports that Washington has prepared targeting options that could include military and government sites. Tehran has indicated it may submit a proposal to resolve the standoff, even as tensions remain high between the two countries.