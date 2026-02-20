/US vs Iran: Iran's Secret War Plan Revealed | Tehran's Secret Weapon to Sink US Aircraft Carriers

As tensions escalate between the United States and Iran, Tehran’s leadership and military figures have issued warnings that it could target US naval assets deployed in the region, including aircraft carriers, amid stalled nuclear talks and a major US military buildup. Iran’s Supreme Leader and lawmakers have alluded to “secret weapons” and anti-ship capabilities that could threaten warships in the Gulf. Analysts note that Iran’s anti-ship missiles and layered defences present asymmetric risks, although sinking a well-defended carrier strike group remains highly challenging. The standoff continues alongside diplomatic efforts and expanded naval exercises.