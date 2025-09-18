LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US-Venezuela tensions: Over 3,600 kilos of cocaine seized in Venezuela

US-Venezuela tensions: Over 3,600 kilos of cocaine seized in Venezuela

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 15:36 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 15:36 IST
US-Venezuela tensions: Over 3,600 kilos of cocaine seized in Venezuela
Venezuela’s security forces arrested four individuals and seized 60 tons of drugs in a major bust in 2025, marking a significant blow to drug trafficking operations in the region.

Trending Topics

trending videos