US to transfer precision bomb equipment to Israel
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 07, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
The United States of America is planning to transfer 320 million dollars worth of precision-guided bomb kit to Israel. The decision comes amid Israel's aerial bombing of Gaza.
