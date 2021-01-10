US to Pakistan: Hold Lakhvi accountable for 26\11 Mumbai attack

Jan 10, 2021, 05.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Days after India termed sentencing of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi as routine facial action, the US State Department has asked Pakistan to hold Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander accountable for the 26\11 Mumbai attacks.
