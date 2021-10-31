U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Rome

Oct 31, 2021, 05:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Rome today. This was their second face to face session at a time when diplomatic relations between the two countries are at an all time low.
