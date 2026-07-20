/US-Saudi nuke deal: Proposed US-Saudi nuclear pact raises global alarm

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 08:42 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 08:42 IST
The US has quietly agreed to let Saudi Arabia enrich its own uranium — without the strict UN checks normally used to stop countries from secretly building nuclear weapons. The deal was finished back in October 2025, but Trump still hasn't signed it. Part of the holdup: he's been bombing Iran for doing the exact same thing. If approved, Saudi Arabia would get nuclear rights similar to Iran's, raising fears about where this material could end up.