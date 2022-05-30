US replaces China as India's biggest trading partner in FY22 at $119.42 bn

Published: May 30, 2022, 11:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The US surpassed China to become India's top trading partner in 2021-22, reflecting strengthening economic ties between the two countries. While India's two-way commerce with China aggregated at $115.42 billion in 2021-22.
