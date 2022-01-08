U.S president Joe Biden comforts Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes, businesses

Jan 08, 2022, 10:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Offering hugs and humour U.S president Joe Biden comforted Coloradans who are grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses that were destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped winter fire that ripped through two towns in Colorado.
