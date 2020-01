On January 27 the US military said an E-11A aircraft had crashed in the province of Ghazni, but disputed claims by the Taliban militant group that they brought it down. Iranian reports say that among the people on board was Michael D'Andrea, the man who arranged the mission that led to Iranian top General Qasem Soleimani's assassination. On the other hand, the United States has confirmed its plane plan but has not released the identity of the men on board.