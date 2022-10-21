US: 'Need more funds for January 6 probe,' says Department of Justice

Published: Oct 21, 2022, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Department of Justice says that it needs more money to proceed with the January 6 investigation. They stressed that they need more than $34 million to fund the probe. The Congress has until December 16 to work on funding agreement.
Read in App