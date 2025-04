Former first lady Michelle Obama has set the record straight about her marriage to Barack Obama in an exclusive conversation with Fox News. Michelle Obama addressed rumors that she and Barack Obama were heading for divorce. While talking about making her own decisions this year, she mentioned how making choices for herself hasn't always been perceived positively by others. These rumors started to do the rounds when Michelle skipped recent high-profile events alongside her husband Barack Obama, like President Donald Trump's inauguration and the late President Jimmy Carter's funeral. Watch in for more details!