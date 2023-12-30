videos
US launches secretive X-37B robot space plane
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 30, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
The US has accomplished another milestone in space exploration. This time a top SpaceX Falcon heavy US military's secretive X 37b Robot space plane blasted off from Florida. More in our report.
